Fortnite x Marvel: Epic announces the event that will kick off Season 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a teaser trailer published on social media, the leaders of Epic Games confirm the rumors of the last few days and officially announce the Fortnite x Marvel crossover event, a digital show that will mark the beginning of Season 4 of the blockbuster battle royale.

The teaser invites all fans of Epic’s free-to-play shooter to prepare for the great ingame event that will accompany the end of the current Aquaman-themed Season and the entry of Fortnite into Season 4.

The return of the Avengers after the Fortnite x Endgame event in April 2019 it will be accompanied by a series of surprises and changes, both to the gameplay and to the map, all to be discovered. Just as anticipated by the dataminers, the show organized by Epic Games will officially start on August 27 and will involve the explorers of the island (or rather, the archipelago) of Fortnite Chapter 2 in a series of activities starring the heroes of Marvel.

Among the characters who will be part of this event we will certainly find Thor and his trusty Mjolnir hammer. The Prince of Asgard will certainly be followed up too other members of the Avengers, although for the moment the Fortnite dataminers have not yet been able to determine exactly which ones. To find out, we just have to wait for the official communications of Epic: in the meantime, we remind you that the US videogame giant has decided to tease further Apple launching the FreeFortnite tournament by giving away the Don Torsolone skin.