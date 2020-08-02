Fortnite X Kenshi Yonezu: how to get the concert banner for free

Share it:

A few hours after Diplo's concert in Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games has revealed the arrival of another event that will involve the Royal Party next week thanks to a performance by the Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu. During the event in question it will also be possible for players to obtain an exclusive standard.

In order to add this free banner, whose design is inspired by the cover of Kenshi Yonezu's Stray Sheep album, all you have to do is log in to the battle royale at any time including between 2:00 on Friday 7 August and the same time on Saturday 8 August. You will then have 24 hours to start the game and select the Royal Battle, so that the screen appears where you can redeem the object with a simple click.

We remind you that this is not the only reward that the developers have decided to donate to their users on the occasion of an event, since in these hours it is possible to redeem the cAfterparty operation without additional costs and only a few days ago the Verve emote was given away.

