Fortnite x Inception: today the free screening of Nolan's film!

The universe of Epic Games' battle royale is in constant turmoil, ready to offer space to the most varied forms of art: if during the night it was the turn of music, today the great protagonist is the cinema.

Over the course of the night, players were able to let loose thanks to the event "Diplo Presents: Tomhas Wesley", which animated the stage of Party Royale mode. If you missed the live, on the pages of Everyeye you can find the replica of Diplo's concert in Fortnite Battaglia Reale. Before diving into the DJ Set, however, players may prefer to take in-game seat for another exceptional event.

During the day of Friday 26 Junein fact, the battle royale will host the free screening of Inception, an appreciated film directed by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Leonardo Dicaprio, who plays here a mysterious and brilliant expert in the art of dream manipulation: man will decide to exploit this delicate practice to shape a visionary plan. Inception will be streamed in-game within the Party Royale mode Fortnite, with support for subtitles.

The appointment to view Inception for free on Fortnite Battaglia Reale is set for 11:00 a.m. on Friday 26 June. A further reply will instead be sent in the game to 11 p.m..