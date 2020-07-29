Fortnite x Diplo: how to receive Afterparty coverage for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Epic Games wants to push the players of Fortnite Chapter 2 to participate in the various events held in Party Royale mode. After announcing the arrival of a free emote for the Fortnite We the People event, here comes the free coverage on the occasion of Diplo concert.

Coverage for weapons and vehicles is called Afterparty and it's reactive, since a particular effect is activated in the presence of music. To get this exclusive item you have to enter the game in the period included between Friday 31 July at 2:00 and Sunday 2 August at the same time. We remind you that the Fortnite Diplo Presents Higher Ground event, lasting about 30 minutes, will be held on Friday 31 July at 20:00. Those who will not be available for this first appointment can retrieve the show on Tuesday 4 August at 3:00.

The development team has published an official post specifying that you just need to log in to the game to get coverage, but if you want to be sure of getting the object, we suggest that you enter even for a minute in the mode Royal Party during the concert. Did you know that Fortnite Season 3 cars may not arrive so early?