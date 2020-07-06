Fortnite X Avengers: Thor in Endgame version protagonist of a leak?

Share it:

Recently, the digital universe of Fortnite: Royal Battle it is welcoming an interesting assortment of superheroes from the American comic book world.

Battle Royale Season 3 actually opened by welcoming one of the icons to the game island DC Comics, further accelerated by the film adaptation starring actor Jason Momoa. The waters of the game Epic Games they welcomed the Guardian of Atlantis, with a debut accompanied by the launch of new Aquaman-themed challenges in Fortnite. A short distance away, in conjunction with the celebrations for Independence Day USA, free to play has instead welcomed the first Avenger: from the comic pages Marvel, the skin dedicated to Captain America has made its way into Fortnite.

Now, a discovery of the DataMiner active on Fortnite: Battaglia Reale has attracted the attention of the large community of players active in battle royale. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, the investigators of the codes have found references to one Skins decidedly unusual, called "Dad Bod Jonsey"The latter, in fact, seems to represent a tribute to the Marvel superhero from the Norse tradition. We are obviously talking about Thor, which here seems to be represented in its version taken from Avengers: Endgame, the latest film that saw the Avengers united against Thanos' threat.