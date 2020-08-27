Fortnite, Wolverine challenges: how to investigate the mysterious claw marks

Share it:

With the debut of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, the Epic Games title has been invaded by Marvel superheroes, among which we also find Wolverine in the form of a secret Battle Pass skin. Let’s find out how to complete the first of a long series of weekly challenges that will help us unlock the character.

In Week 1 of Wolverine’s Challenges the player is asked to investigate mysterious claw marks, or three places on the map where there are objects scratched by the mutant. The challenge in question is simpler than you might think, since all three items are located in Frignante Forest.

Here is the location of the three mysterious claw marks:

On the facade of the green camper, north-east of the small area dedicated to this type of vehicle On the west-facing wall of the building north of the area On a rock west of the central building

If you are having difficulty finding the clues, know that below you will find one as always map with above indicated the exact positions of the objects you are looking for.