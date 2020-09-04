Fortnite, Wolverine Challenges: find the loading screen at a patrol point

Share it:

With the arrival of the challenges of Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 the Wolverine’s second mission, the completion of which allows you to add a new loading screen starring the X-Men to your collection.

The challenge of the week asks the player to find the loading screen at a Quinjet Patrol Point. Although the description of the challenge may frighten, it is actually an incredibly simple task to complete: it is enough to locate a landing point of the SHIELD vehicles, enter the aircraft and interact with the large screen on which the image with on Wolverine. Four different Quinjet landing spots can be found in each game – these locations are random and they come marked by a white icon on the map and a tall column of blue smoke. If you have trouble completing the mission, try landing on the Quinjet furthest from the battle bus path, where fewer players usually go.

