Fortnite: Wolverine and the X-Men will arrive with Season 4?

August 18, 2020
Garry
THE Marvel superheroes and DC Comics are now an integral part of the universe of Fortnite Chapter 2 and in the last two seasons of the Epic Games title we have even seen the presence of some of these characters in the Battle Pass.

It seems that this combination is destined to last and, according to the words of a famous dataminer who claims to have received a tip, Wolverine will be the secret skin of the Season 4 Pass and his claws in Adamantium they will act as a pickaxe. If the rumor were to be reliable, it would mean that over the course of the next season we could see the arrival of some X-Men on the items shop. Let us not forget that to accompany Deadpool we found the bundle with Psylocke, Domino is Cableinstead Aquaman allowed Black Manta to land in the in-game store. In short, next season could be one of the most interesting ever from the point of view of collaborations.

Obviously this is unverified information, but the Fortnite dataminers like Hypex have proven over time to be very reliable and hardly publish content of this type if the chances that it is all true are not very high.

Waiting for confirmation from Epic Games, we remind you that Joker is about to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 and the release date of the bundle may have revealed the launch window for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

