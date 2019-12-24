Fortnite Winter Royale: here are the couples who won a cash prize

The Winter Royale, Fortnite Chapter 2 Paired Tournament with a total prize pool of $ 15 million, has just ended allowing numerous teams spread across servers around the world to win a lot of prizes.
Here are the winners of the competition in the various countries:
NA East:
- Day 1: Diggy and Marz won $ 9,000
- Day 2: Kreo and Bucke won $ 9,000
- Day 3: Ajerss and Innocents won $ 9,000
Europe:
- Day 1: Saevid and Scolly won $ 9,000
- Day 2: Orkh and Podsai won $ 9,000
- Day 3: Prizmhy and Virsuh won $ 9,000
NA West:
- Day 1: Thomuss_ and wavyjacob won $ 9,000
- Day 2: Thomuss_ and wavyjacob won $ 9,000
- Day 3: Maken1x and Frapai II won $ 9,000
Brazil:
- Day 1: KBR and Roboto won $ 9,000
- Day 2: Master and C9 Nicks won $ 9,000
- Day 3: Clipnode and Nothing won $ 9,000
Asia:
- Day 1: Slays and Favs won $ 9,000
- Day 2: No. 1 and WR.Rialy4k won $ 9,000
- Day 3: CR Ruri 82 and CR RizArt won $ 9,000
Oceania:
- Day 1: Goboz and Worthy won $ 9,000
- Day 2: Slaya and Link won $ 9,000
- Day 3: Caryion and Kquid won $ 9,000
Middle East:
- Day 1: Snow and Souriano won $ 9,000
- Day 2: POWER Nm7 and POWER Rv won $ 9,000
- Day 3: POWER FHD and POWER Yonx won $ 9,000
As you can see in the long list, illustrious players like have not been able to triumph in the tournament Turner "Tfue" Tenney, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and the winner of the World Cup Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf.
Waiting to find out what the developers' next move will be for the competitive battle royale, we remind you that Epic Games has recently been removing V-Bucks and Fortnite Chapter 2 skins purchased from unauthorized resellers.
