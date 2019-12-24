Fortnite Winter Royale: here are the couples who won a cash prize

Share it:

The Winter Royale, Fortnite Chapter 2 Paired Tournament with a total prize pool of $ 15 million, has just ended allowing numerous teams spread across servers around the world to win a lot of prizes.

Here are the winners of the competition in the various countries:

NA East:

Day 1: Diggy and Marz won $ 9,000

Day 2: Kreo and Bucke won $ 9,000

Day 3: Ajerss and Innocents won $ 9,000

Europe:

Day 1: Saevid and Scolly won $ 9,000

Day 2: Orkh and Podsai won $ 9,000

Day 3: Prizmhy and Virsuh won $ 9,000

NA West:

Day 1: Thomuss_ and wavyjacob won $ 9,000

Day 2: Thomuss_ and wavyjacob won $ 9,000

Day 3: Maken1x and Frapai II won $ 9,000

Brazil:

Day 1: KBR and Roboto won $ 9,000

Day 2: Master and C9 Nicks won $ 9,000

Day 3: Clipnode and Nothing won $ 9,000

Asia:

Day 1: Slays and Favs won $ 9,000

Day 2: No. 1 and WR.Rialy4k won $ 9,000

Day 3: CR Ruri 82 and CR RizArt won $ 9,000

Oceania:

Day 1: Goboz and Worthy won $ 9,000

Day 2: Slaya and Link won $ 9,000

Day 3: Caryion and Kquid won $ 9,000

Middle East:

Day 1: Snow and Souriano won $ 9,000

Day 2: POWER Nm7 and POWER Rv won $ 9,000

Day 3: POWER FHD and POWER Yonx won $ 9,000

As you can see in the long list, illustrious players like have not been able to triumph in the tournament Turner "Tfue" Tenney, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and the winner of the World Cup Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf.

Waiting to find out what the developers' next move will be for the competitive battle royale, we remind you that Epic Games has recently been removing V-Bucks and Fortnite Chapter 2 skins purchased from unauthorized resellers.

