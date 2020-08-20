Fortnite: will Season 4 be Marvel-themed and offer the Thor skin?

Share it:

There are now very few days left for the start of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 set for Thursday 27 September and the curiosity of the players is skyrocketing … but what will be the theme?

The first teasers on the new Fortnite season will not appear online before Sunday or Monday, so at the moment it is impossible to know for sure. The notorious leaker Hypex, however, may have given us a valuable clue. According to a source he particularly trusts, Season 4 will be Marvel-themed and will allow you to unlock the Thor skin complete with a pickaxe in the shape of Mjolnir, his trusty hammer. The hypothesis does not seem completely unlikely, since Epic Games and Marvel have already collaborated several times in the past: there has also already been the Fat Thor skin of Avengers Endgame.

Hypex also went further, describing the opening moments of the Season 4 trailer, in which there should be a girl in danger surrounded by enemies who is saved. Will it really be so? Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out, as August 27 is just over a week away. Meanwhile, the feud between Epic Games and Apple continues.