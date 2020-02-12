Fortnite: will new construction material come with Season 2?

Share it:

In the last hours more and more fans of Fortnite Battle Royale sure you have discovered one of the main news coming with Season 2.

The users in question are practically certain of the arrival of a new building material: L'gold. In fact, recently, the dataminer have found a large amount of completely gold objects in the center of the island and, according to some theories, they could be particularly rare objects that once destroyed with a pickaxe allow the player to collect a limited amount of construction material, much more resistant than metal. There are also those who argue that this material may be immune to some weapons and, instead of being destroyed by impact, would slowly melt. Could this be the main reason Epic Games recently introduced the Chaos Engine in Fortnite Battaglia Reale? To support this hypothesis there is also a particular skin discovered several weeks ago by the dataminer and that we could find right among the premium rewards of the Battle Pass of Season 2.

We remind you that to find out what news is coming in the game we will have to wait for the first teasers arriving next week on the official social channels of the developers. It cannot be excluded that the season may end with a big event, since players are running into strange events on the Fortnite map.