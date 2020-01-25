Fortnite will have new physics: Epic sets the start date of Season 2 of Chapter 2

Share it:

In response to the rumors of the last few days about the delay of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games officially announces the start date of the next, highly anticipated ingame phase of the most famous battle royale in the world.

The American gaming giant informs us that starting fromupdate 11.50, arriving at the beginning of February, Fortnite will meet one of the most important innovations that have ever been made since the beginning of this epic shooter, namely the passage to Chaos, the engine responsible for managing physics in games created with theUnreal Engine.

The numerous postponements of Season 2 that occurred, therefore, would be justified by Epic Games' willingness to make sure that the new physical Chaos engine don't upset and negatively impact the gaming experience of Fortnite fans: not surprisingly, Epic has already started testing with small groups of users, precisely by virtue of the important new gameplay that awaits us from early February.

With the arrival of the 11.50 update, and with the move to physics managed through Unreal Engine's Chaos middleware, the start of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is scheduled to Thursday 20 February. Over the next few days, the American authors promise to share more information both on the gameplay news related to the physical Chaos engine and, obviously, on the content surprises that will accompany the launch of the second Season of Fortnite 2.