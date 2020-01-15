Fortnite will have an official skin of the Ninja streamer

Share it:

He has dedicated much of his content to Fortnite. And it may be precisely because of this that he will finally have his own official skin in the game. We talk about Ninja, the popular streamer who recently left Twitch to sasapland exclusively with Mixer. In addition, it is a skin that will be part of the group named "Idol Series". That is, it will be the first of many skins related to popular personalities.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI – Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, the news has been shared by the streamer himself. In addition, it has been confirmed that this line called "Idol Series" will seek to carry the "Artistic vision, personality and attitude of the best creators of Fortnite.". Although it is also true that it is not the first time that the Epic game receives some such collaborations.

On the other hand, the Ninja skin will arrive this week at the game. To be more specific, it will be available from this Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 CET. In any case, the skin will also arrive with other cosmetic objects related to the streamer.

That way, beyond the suit itself, it will also be possible to get the Filo Ninja backpacking accessory, as well as the Ninja Style gesture, or even the Double Katanas peak. Finally, it has also been confirmed that other Spanish creators will arrive in Fortnite in the form of new skins. For example, The Grefg.

Likewise, the arrival of skins by personalities from other sectors, such as music, is also planned. However, Epic has not yet given names, so we will have to wait to learn more data.

