Fortnite: will gold be the theme and the dominant color of Season 2?

In the past few hours Epic Games has launched the first Fortnite Season 2 teaser, the new season of Battle Royale will start on February 20So now we are there and in the next few hours we will know more. Meanwhile, the teasing campaign continues with the updating of the social profiles Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

As noted by some dataminers, gold is likely to be a theme or at least the predominant color of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. The cover images and social avatars have in fact been decorated with this shade, also in the Battle Pass it seems that there are some gold-colored skins. In any case, these are only assumptions and the gold color may not be in any way linked to Fortnite Season 2, more details on this will be disseminated over the next few hours.

One of the novelties should also concern the Fortnite Public Server Tests to allow players to test the patches, new content and expected improvements in advance, so as to provide valuable feedback before the official launch. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will kick off on February 20 presumably together with a new set of challenges, the official changelog will arrive as usual on Thursday morning, between 10:00 and 12:00 Italian time.