Fortnite: who is the best player ever? Top players respond

Have you ever wondered who he is Fortnite's greatest player ever? If, in addition to trying your hand at the Royal Battle, you also follow the streaming and competitive scene, then you have probably already had an idea about it, and you will know very well that despite their popularity, players like Tfue and Ninja are not considered in these cases.

In an attempt to give a satisfactory answer to this question, Leven2K has turned it to more than sixty of the most important Top Players in the competitive Fortnite scene. To tick it, with 34% of the preferences, it was Mitr0, who beat Aqua (26%), Zayt (22%), Benjy (8%), MrSavage (6%), Mongraal (3%) and Bugha (1%). As you may have noticed, the winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup has been relegated to last position.

For the sake of completeness, Leven2k then opened the survey to all players, asking them to choose one of the top four. The results, the result of over 22 thousand preferences, have proved surprising, given that the situation has reversed. According to the voters, the best player ever is Benjy (36%), followed by Mitr0 (32.1%), Aqua (17.2%) and finally Zayt (14.8%).

And you, instead, what do you think? Who do you think is the strongest Fortnite player of all time? Have your say in the comments! We take this opportunity to inform you that a new Fortnite Celebration Pack has been made available for free for PlayStation Plus.