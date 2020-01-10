Fortnite: where to look for coffers in historical places

Share it:

Between missions Remedy vs Toxin there is one that requires you to search 7 chests in historical sites. In this mini-guide we explain how to complete it, showing you the locations of historic places on the map.

Unlike the places indicated, the historical places are not marked on the map with a name, which is why you must discover them simply by visiting the island of Fortnite Battaglia Reale. To simplify your life, at the bottom of the page we have provided a map with all the historical places in Fortnite Chapter 2.

To complete the mission in question, therefore, you just have to find and open 7 chests inside the various historical places scattered on the map. If you need a visual reference to locate them more easily, you can take a look at the video that we have reported at the top.

How to quickly complete the Search Treasure Chests in Historical Places mission

If you want to complete the challenge quickly, we recommend playing in the mode Team Brawl, where you can take advantage of the hang gliders to move quickly on the map. We then suggest you to land at castle west of Sweaty beaches, starting to open the chests in this historical place, and then continue to search for the chests in the other historical places on the coast.

About the other missions Remedy vs Toxin of Fortnite, remember that on our pages we have also explained how to complete the challenges visit the bus stops and reach 100 health and shield points.