Fortnite: where to land at Lockie Lighthouse, Après-ski and Mount Kay

The challenges of the first week of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 are finally available. In this mini-guide we show you how to complete the one that requires you to land at the Lockie lighthouse, Snow boots is Mount Kay.

Lockie Lighthouse, Après-ski and Mount Kay are some of the new locations introduced on the Fortnite Season 2 map. To complete the mission, all you have to do is land in these places. Let's see where they are inside the island.

The locations of Lockie Lighthouse, Après-ski and Mount Kay

Below we list the exact locations of Lockie Lighthouse, Après-ski and Mount Kay on Fortnite Island Chapter 2 Season 2:

Lockie lighthouse : in the archipelago north-west of the map

: in the archipelago north-west of the map Snow boots : the hut south of Brughiere Brumose

: the hut south of Brughiere Brumose Mount Kay: the highest peak south-east of the map, in the polar biome

You can help yourself with the map shown at the bottom of the page, where we have red circled the exact positions of the three locations in question. If you need a visual reference to locate them more easily, you can take a look at the video that we have reported at the top.

You too are diving headlong into the new battle royale season of Epic Games? To learn more, we point out that on our pages we have reported all the news of Fortnite Season 2.