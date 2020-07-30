Fortnite: when will it arrive on Google Stadia? Tim Sweeney from Epic answers

Share it:

Many would have expected a lightning debut of Fortnite on Google Stadia but almost twelve months after launch, the most played Battle Royale in the world is not yet available on the platform. For what reason? The answer comes from the CEO and co-founder of Epic Games.

Sweeney lets you know how "there is no precise reason for Fortnite's failure to land on Google Stadia", Epic Games supported the streaming gaming platform with the Unreal Engine and therefore there would be no problem in bringing Fortnite to Google Stadia, at the moment however it might not be worth it: "Fortnite's weekly update system requires hard work, as you know we publish the updates simultaneously on all platforms, it is difficult to add new ones especially if there is not a rather significant active user base."

At the moment, therefore, the limited number of users active on Stadia does not seem to justify the amount of work needed to keep the game up to date through the now usual weekly updates. In the future, the situation could change, Tim Sweeney reiterated that he has absolutely no problems with Google and indeed, the relations between the two sides are absolutely relaxed, as also shown by the arrival of Fortnite on the Play Store.