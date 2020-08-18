Fortnite: when does Season 4 of the beat royale start?

Share it:

Two months have already passed since the beginning of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2, which introduced a lot of news in the Epic Games game, starting with the aquatic element. Users, however, are already hungry for new content, and are eagerly awaiting the Season 4.

When does Fortnite Season 4 start?

According to the current schedule, the start of Fortnite Season 4 is set for Thursday, August 27, in conjunction with the publication of theupdate 14.00. The wait, therefore, should end in less than two weeks, but the recent history of Fortnite raises some concern. The first season of the new course lasted the beauty of four months, while the third was postponed three times before starting.

Will Season 4 also be postponed? We are not sure, but based on the clues currently available to us, it could start as scheduled without making you wait longer than necessary. What are we based on? That Epic Games has updated its social networks and added an in-game message to warn players that time to unlock Aquaman's outfit and Arthur Curry's style is running out, inviting them to hurry. Such messages usually appear ten days before the start of a new season. If all goes according to plan, then, the first teasers we will see them between Sunday and Monday. Already there is talk of the arrival of Wolverine and the X-Men …