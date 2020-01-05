Fortnite: when does Season 2 of Chapter 2 start?

Share it:

It's been a while since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 began, which revolutionized the Battle Royale with a new map and new game mechanics.

Season 1 was expected to end in December but, as those who assiduously play the Epic Games title will surely know, has been extended to make room for various game events, such as Fortnite X Star Wars and Mid-Winter. Epic Games, however, has not yet announced the precise start date of the Season 2 of Chapter 2, simply indicating a generic "early February", therefore let's try to make some speculation.

Currently, the Fortnite API indicates a conclusion scheduled for February 15. This is probably an error or a placeholder, since it falls on a Saturday, and in Fortnite no season has ever started on the penultimate day of the week. Taking as reference Thursday, the day usually preferred by Epic Games, it is possible that Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite will start on February 6 or February 13. Whatever the chosen day, the current season will certainly be the longest in the history of the game.

Recall that the Mid-Winter event will end on January 7, while a new mission will start on January 9. How will Epic Games entertain its players for the remaining month? We don't know yet, but it's already possible to find clues about Fortnite's Season 2.