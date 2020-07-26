Fortnite: what happened to the machines, why are they not yet available?

Share it:

What happened to the Fortnite cars? Leaked by dataminers in early July, according to various clues the vehicles were expected to debut this week with the update 13.30 but this was not the case and no communication has arrived from Epic.

Hard to say what exactly happened, for his part the company he never made the arrival of cars in Fortnite official, however, the dataminers have found very precise references in the source code, with a lot of possible release date, not respected.

What Epic wants to keep the debut of the cars in store for the next update or maybe for the new Fortnite season? It is early to establish it, so we just have to wait for any updates. This week Epic launched the Week 6 Fortnite Challenges, these as they should have included vehicle-related challenges and for this reason we probably find fewer challenges than usual.

Note how some players said they saw the cars on the Fortnite map and that they mysteriously disappeared mid-week, just with the arrival of the update 13.30… have any of you sighted the vehicles? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.