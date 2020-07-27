Fortnite: what happened to the event for the third birthday?

Share it:

In July Fortnite's birthday is celebrated, the game was launched exactly in the summer of 2017 initially with the only Save the World mode to which the Royal Battle was then added. Epic is ready to celebrate … or maybe not?

Many have been amazed at how Epic Games has not yet revealed anything about celebrations for Fortnite's third year, always held in mid-July with a special event and free rewards for everyone including exclusive skins, hang gliders, covers and other aesthetic objects, complete with a themed cake.

It must be said that the files of the birthday cake they were found in the 13.30 update files but we are now at the end of the month and many believe that Epic Games has no intention of celebrating the anniversary, or that the celebrations have been postponed to August.

In all likelihood this week the developers will publish a new update (ideally expected between July 28 and 30), could this be the right occasion to kick off the celebrations for Fortnite's third birthday? We look forward to clarification and possibly to discover the events, activities and rewards up for grabs for the players of Battle Royale and Save the World.