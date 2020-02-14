Fortnite: what happened to the 11.51 update?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday Epic Games released Fortnite's 11.50.1 update, a minor update that solves the annoying pickaxe bug and corrects other minor problems. But what happened to the expected patch 11.52?

At the moment everything is silent from the developers and it is likely that the next one Major Update of Fortnite will not arrive this week but on February 20, simultaneously with the start of Season 2. For the current week Epic Games has launched the Valentine's Fortnite event with the related challenges, therefore it is difficult to assume the arrival of further updates between today and tomorrow.

There second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will kick off next week, at the moment there are not many details about it but we can expect a rather full-bodied patch that brings numerous changes and includes the first contents of Season 2, including new materials for the construction, as emerged from a recent leak .

Recall that the event is still ongoing Fortnite x Birds of Prey with the exclusive Harley Quinn Always Phantasmagoric skin, the latter unlockable by completing three simple challenges, hurry up because the crossover event will only be available for a few hours and will officially end today, Thursday 13 February. For 2020 Epic Games is scheduled lots of news for Fortnite, the goal is to continue to massively support Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative modes.