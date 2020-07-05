Fortnite welcomes Captain America: the Avenger skin now available

Share it:

Fortnite Season 3: Battle Royale opened in grand style, witnessing a sudden flooding of the game map and the consequent entry of Aquaman into the game world.

Now, after the DC super hero, also a famous member of the ranks Marvel makes its debut within Epic Games free to play. During the day of Friday 3 July, the battle royale has in fact welcomed nothing less than Captain America. The first Avenger is in fact now the protagonist on the game island, with users who can acquire the related skins.

For the entire weekend, players will especially find in the shop items Fortnite: Battle Royale two objects entirely dedicated to the hero: we are talking about the decorative back he was born in pickaxe in proto-adamantium. The Captain America themed decorative back has a dual function: it can be branded exactly like a pickaxe or worn on the back. A new one has also been made available to pay homage to the Avenger emote, called "Attention". At the opening of this news, you can view the trailer dedicated to the arrival of Captain America in Forntite: Royal Battle.

In closing, we point out that it is now possible to light fireworks in Fortnite, just to pay homage to the character and achievements of Captain America.