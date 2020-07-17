Fortnite, Week 5: how to catch fish at Scoscese Cliffs

Share it:

The new challenges of Fortnite Week 5 Season 3 are available and one of them asks players to move to an old location on the map, Steep cliffs, to go fishing.

The completion of this challenge is very simple and all you have to do is land in Scogli Scoscese, the area north-east of Parco Pacifico and north-west of Foschi Fumaiolo to immediately start looking for a fishing pole or one spear. Once you have found a suitable tool for fishing, capture as many sea creatures as you can and, in case you are unable to catch 5 in one game, you can complete the challenge in a second attempt.

As with the other challenges, this place will be very crowded in the next few hours and it may be a good idea to complete this mission in a match of the Team Brawl mode, so as to have the area at your disposal and without opponents ready to eliminate you while you are intent fishing.

