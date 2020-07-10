Fortnite, we tried OnePlus's Bhangra Boogie emote

Share it:

If you have played Fortnite in the last few hours and have seen some character capable of dancing a mesmerizing melody, you should know that it is not a bug or some cheater, but the new Bhangra Boogie emote provided by OnePlus.

After Creative Island and Fortnite optimizations for OnePlus, Epic Games and the smartphone manufacturer are back to collaborate proposing the Bhangra Boogie emote, available now exclusively for owners of OnePlus 3 and later models. In the past few hours we have had the opportunity to try the emote and for the occasion we have launched on the servers having fun doing some "ballet"with Bhangra Boogie.

Curiously Bhangra Boogie had not appeared among the emote leaks of Fortnite Season 3, however it is not the first ever collaboration between Fortnite and the world of technology, we remember for example the Samsung Galaxy Ikonik skin, which has been very successful and sold for hundreds of euros (illegally) on various marketplaces for hundreds of dollars.

