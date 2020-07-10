Technology

Fortnite, we tried OnePlus's Bhangra Boogie emote

July 10, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

If you have played Fortnite in the last few hours and have seen some character capable of dancing a mesmerizing melody, you should know that it is not a bug or some cheater, but the new Bhangra Boogie emote provided by OnePlus.

After Creative Island and Fortnite optimizations for OnePlus, Epic Games and the smartphone manufacturer are back to collaborate proposing the Bhangra Boogie emote, available now exclusively for owners of OnePlus 3 and later models. In the past few hours we have had the opportunity to try the emote and for the occasion we have launched on the servers having fun doing some "ballet"with Bhangra Boogie.

Curiously Bhangra Boogie had not appeared among the emote leaks of Fortnite Season 3, however it is not the first ever collaboration between Fortnite and the world of technology, we remember for example the Samsung Galaxy Ikonik skin, which has been very successful and sold for hundreds of euros (illegally) on various marketplaces for hundreds of dollars.

READ:  PS5 is hoarding Indie: all new independent games announced for the console!

Continuing to talk about exclusive content but moving from emotes to weapons, did you know that recently the SypherPK streamer has shown the rarest weapons of Fortnite on video?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.