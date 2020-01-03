Fortnite was the most played game on Nintendo Switch in 2019 in Europe

Share it:

Just like in 2018, Fortnite was the most played game on Switch last year in Europe, according to data released via the channel Switch News.

On the podium we also find The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros Ultimate in second and third position respectively. The top ten is completed with Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee, Super Mario Odyssey and FIFA 19.

Nintendo Switch games ranking

Fortnite The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Super Smash Bros Ultimate Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu Pokemon Let's GO Eevee Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 19 Splatoon 2 Pokemon Sword Pokemon Shield New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Super Mario Party Super Mario Maker 2 Fire Emblem Three Houses FIFA 18 The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening Diablo III Eternal Collection Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

A podium similar to 2018, the year that always saw Fortnite in first place followed by The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, with the latter replaced last year by Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

What do you think of the ranking of the most played on Nintendo Switch? Fortnite is confirmed to be one of the strongest trends in recent years, despite the slightly decreasing numbers, Epic's Battle Royale seems to want to continue to remain on the crest of the wave even in 2020.