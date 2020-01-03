Technology

Fortnite was the most played game on Nintendo Switch in 2019 in Europe

January 2, 2020
Just like in 2018, Fortnite was the most played game on Switch last year in Europe, according to data released via the channel Switch News.

On the podium we also find The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros Ultimate in second and third position respectively. The top ten is completed with Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee, Super Mario Odyssey and FIFA 19.

Nintendo Switch games ranking

  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
  4. Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu
  7. Pokemon Let's GO Eevee
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. FIFA 19
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Pokemon Sword
  12. Pokemon Shield
  13. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Super Mario Maker 2
  16. Fire Emblem Three Houses
  17. FIFA 18
  18. The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening
  19. Diablo III Eternal Collection
  20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
A podium similar to 2018, the year that always saw Fortnite in first place followed by The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, with the latter replaced last year by Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

What do you think of the ranking of the most played on Nintendo Switch? Fortnite is confirmed to be one of the strongest trends in recent years, despite the slightly decreasing numbers, Epic's Battle Royale seems to want to continue to remain on the crest of the wave even in 2020.

