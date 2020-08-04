Fortnite: waiting for the cars, Epic Games announces Prevalent and Mudflap

Share it:

There are only a few hours left before the cars debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Waiting for the new vehicles to arrive in the game world, the developers are publishing a series of images that present some of the models that we can drive.

After showing us the Whiplash race car, over the past few hours two very different vehicles have been presented which are less suitable for moving quickly from one place to another on the map. Let's talk about the huge tow truck that is called Mudflap and of Islander Prevalent, a very normal four-door car that could become very popular in team modes.

So taking a look at the announced models, it seems that Epic Games doesn't just want new vehicles to be used for travel and the Mudflap is likely to have potential in destroying enemy structures. Waiting to be able to test each of these media, we remind you that the next Fortnite update should make its arrival tomorrow, 5 August 2020.

