Fortnite vs Apple, Epic’s new attack: a third of the community played on iOS

While on one front Google asks for the filing of the Fortnite case, on the other one the war between Epic Games and Apple.

In the last episode, as promised, the Cupertino house has terminated the developer account of Epic Games, closing the door on the return of Fortnite on the App Store and also making other games from the publisher disappear, such as Infinity Blade on iOS and Shadow Complex Remastered on Mac. Fortunately, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers prevented the removal of Epic Games Developer Tools, effectively saving all games that run with the ‘Unreal Engine on the store.

Epic Games does not intend to stop its legal actions against Apple, and yesterday he delivered a new document (publicly available) in which he tries to explain the reasons why the Northern Discrict of California court should force Apple to reintroduce Fortnite on the App Store, which is the only means by which users iOS can play it (Android players, remember, also have the Epic Games App available).

Epic Games explains that not only its reputation has been damaged, but also and above all the players. According to the data provided, 116 of the 350 million users with an Epic account he played Fortnite on iOS: practically a third of the entire gaming community: the remaining 2/3 are spread across other platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, Android and Switch.

“Fortnite is more than a game”, explains Tim Sweeney’s company. “It’s a very social community whose value largely depends on connecting users. Epic has built a community that people count on. By removing Fortnite from the App Store, Apple has deprived millions of users of their friends and family. in the Fortnite community, which relies entirely on connectivity gamers was disruptive. The number of active players on iOS dropped by 60% ever since Fortnite was removed from the App Store, and the removal has already caused irreparable damage to Epic’s reputation. […] Epic may no longer see those users“.



Users who have Fortnite still installed on their device can continue to play it, but what they are dealing with is a crippled title, which will no longer receive any updates (there is not even Season 4) and without the connectivity features . 60% of people have abandoned it permanently, and in the coming days this percentage is clearly destined to grow. Also, it looks like Apple intends prevent Epic from creating a new developer account for at least one year.

The reply to this new attack has not yet arrived from Cupertino. How will it end? We will know on September 28, when the hearings will take place.