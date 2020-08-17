Fortnite vs Apple: Epic boss defends himself from the accusation of 'turning fans into weapons'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the columns of his official Twitter profile, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has decided to publicly respond to the accusation of wanting to involve Fortnite fans to "turn them into weapons" in the legal battle between his company and Apple.

With an open letter published on social media, the leading exponent of the American videogame giant wanted to provide his point of view to all video game enthusiasts who are witnessing the war between Epic Games and Apple with disbelief, complete with bitter legal battle triggered by Epic's switch to different payment methods with strong discounts on V-Bucks packages in Fortnite for iOS and Android systems, all without going through the App Store, Google Play Store and related commissions.

In his message, Sweeney begins by stating that "IGN says Epic is 'arming Fortnite fans.' But what is seen as a call to arms is simply the expression of a concept: smartphone makers have no right to dictate the terms of our lives or our activities ".

The CEO of Epic Games reiterates the concept and, again with regard to the accusation made against him by those who criticized the Fortnite short film that mocked Apple and brought into question the fans by proposing a future as a dictatorial regime, points out how "For the technological monopolies there is really nothing more desirable than a battle between strong powers, because in doing so they feel entitled to gather an even greater fighting force. They are not afraid of our weapons, they are afraid of our ideas".

On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our in-depth analysis to clarify the Fortnite war between Epic and Apple.