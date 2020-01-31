Fortnite: visit Solitary Armchair, Radio Station and Drive In Cinema

Share it:

After explaining how to get an object in different places with Fishing Ban, in this mini-guide to missions Cameo vs Chic of Fortnite we show you how to complete the challenge that requires you to visit one lonely armchair, one radio station it's a cinema drive in.

To complete the mission, just visit the solitary armchair, the radio station and the cinema drive on the island of Fortnite Battaglia Reale. But where exactly are these places located? Let's see it together.

Where to find Giant Armchair, Radio Station and Drive In Cinema in Fortnite

As you can see on the map at the bottom of the page, the three places in question are located in the following points on the island:

Radio station : east of Steep cliffs

: east of Cinema Drive In : west of Frenzied farm

: west of Lonely armchair: west of Harassing moles

To complete the mission, therefore, you just have to visit the radio station, the cinema drive in and the solitary chair, even over several games. If you need a visual reference to identify the locations of these places, you can take a look at the video that we have reported at the top.

Meanwhile, remember that the first season of Epic Games' battle royale is about to end, and that the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is set for February 20.