Fortnite: Valentine's MTL Filters and Birds of Prey skins

The next patch of Fortnite It will come with many interesting cosmetics for players and also a new game mode. The two themes of the moment are the promotion of the movie Birds of Prey and the imminent arrival of Valentine.

On the one hand it seems that we will have a new game mode for a limited time with the name Love and War whose operation has not leaked along with the rest of the news.

What has been leaked is already a collection of themed cosmetics among which we can find many references to Valentine's Day and also to the new movie starring Harley Quinn.

As always you have the leaks listed in Fortnite News and that is where you can see new cosmetics such as the peak in the form of Harley's baseball bat, the two aspects of the character and its iconic mallet.

With regard to Valentine's Day we have several new skins of different oddities, backpacks, cargo screens, spikes, wrappers, dances and everything usual in the rotation of the game store.

In the files of the patch an audio has been found that refers to something called Agent Meowscles, but for now it is unknown what it is because the rules of this new game mode are not known. All that is heard is a background cat and a difficult sound to identify above.

These will be some of the last events that players receive before they can finally make the jump to the second season of Chapter 2, since they have been trapped for weeks in a first season that is lasting much longer than all the previous ones have lasted since that this system of updates and battle passes was implemented in the first months of the title's life.