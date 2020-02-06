Fortnite: Valentine's event leak and Harley Quinn skin

Share it:

This morning Fortnite is offline for scheduled maintenance, the servers are currently being updated so as to allow Epic Games to officially publish the patch 11.50 waiting for this morning. In the meantime, the dataminers have discovered the imminent arrival of the Valentine's Day event.

The Share the Love event it could already start tomorrow (February 6) or at the beginning of next week, not only explicit references were found in the source code but also material such as loading screens, skins, picks, backs, hang gliders and other cosmetic objects dedicated to the most romantic party of the year.

Tomorrow the Fortnite x Birds of Prey event should also start with skins and other exclusive bonuses of Harley Quinn, even in this case, however, there is no certain news so we are waiting for official announcements from Epic Games, news that should not be too long in coming.

By the end of the morning we should learn about Fortnite's news coming this week, as soon as the company releases the changelog of patch 11.50, available for download in the next few hours. This is the first Valentine's event for Fortnite Chapter 2, it is not excluded that Epic may have other surprises that go beyond what was discovered by the dataminer in the last few hours.