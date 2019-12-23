Fortnite Update December 23: Kane and Folletta available in the shop

Share it:

The Polar Legends Pack of Fortnite is not the only novelty in the shop on December 23, as usual even today we find a new selection of skins, emotes, covers and collection tools.

Among the new contents of the shop we find the epic skin Kane on sale at 1-500 V-Buck, Folletta at 800 V-Buck and the Emotion Spree and Bouncy, in addition to the Soldier Nevischio costume and the Gran Fiocco cover.

Skin Fortnite December 23, 2019

Frozen sleet (Costume) – 1200 V-Buck

Candy Ax (Collecting Tool) – 1500 V-Buck

Folletta (Skin) – 800 V-Buck

Gran Fiocco (Cover) – 500 V-Buck

Bouncy (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Spree (Emote) – 200 V-Buck

Kane (Costume) – 1500 V-Buck

Lapilla (Skin) – 2000 V-Buck

Sleet Soldier (Skin) – 1500 V-Buck

As usual, the skins, emotes and all other Fortnite aesthetic objects will remain available in the shop for 24 hours, enough time to add V-Buck to your wallet and proceed with the purchases. The Fortnite Star Wars The Ascent of Skywalker Challenges also expire on December 23, these are the last hours for get the skin of Kylo Ren and other costumes dedicated to the new Star Wars movie.