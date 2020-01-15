Fortnite Update 11.40: the Mutamento heavy assault rifle returns

Share it:

Epic Games has released the new Fortnite update 11.40, update that fixes some bugs and that marks the return of the heavy assault rifle Change. Let's take a look at all the news introduced with the update.

Here all news and changes made with the 11.40 update of Fortnite:

Change Comes: Heavy Assault Rifle Returns.

In non-competitive playlists, you can now use Upgrade Machines to "turn" your assault rifle into a heavy assault rifle.

Reduced the cost of materials to upgrade weapons to the Upgrade Machines.

The following items have been added to the Battle Lab:

Flintlock pistol (Common and Uncommon)

Shock wave grenade

Pulse grenade

iPad Pro (2018 version) now supports 120 FPS.

Clickable toggle buttons (L3 and R3) can now be used on supported iOS controllers.

Below, however, all bug fixes:

The players' Star Wars achievements have returned to their previous timeline.

Fixed an issue where the "F" button would not trigger correct movement after the direction had been remapped on it.

Fixed an issue where Quick Editing would block players in Edit mode.

Falling into a hiding place no longer causes the bolt-action sniper rifle's sight to disappear.

Fixed an issue with the Remedy vs Toxin challenge "Visit several bus stops in a single game", where progress in some stops could not be tracked.

The Specter trail changes color again while it is moving.

We are continuing to make improvements regarding FPS drops and slowdowns on mobile devices.

Fixed an issue where players were stuck in loops on the Select Fire Mode screen.

Fixed an issue that prevented console players from progressing in the donation process if they hadn't enabled two-factor authentication.

What do you think of the news introduced with the new update of Fortnite? As usual, the dataminers got to work immediately revealing several leaks from the Fortnite 11.40 update, allowing us to take a look at an avalanche of new skins and cosmetic objects arriving in the game.