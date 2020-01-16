Fortnite update 11.40: an avalanche of skins and objects in the latest leaks

Share it:

While the servers are still offline for Fortnite's 11.40 update, the data miners are as always at work to try to provide us with advances on the new additions arriving on the popular battle royale of Epic Games.

So here is that the network has already filled with leak which reveal the probable arrival of a load of new ones skin, glider, music and ballets and much more. Obviously, as usual, in these cases we recommend that you do not take everything by casting gold, since it is not known whether and when Epic Games will decide to make the leaked skins available.

However, it is always nice to take a look in advance at what the future of the game could be, at least on a cosmetic level. Take a look at gallery at the bottom of the news to find out all the news.

As for theupdate 11.40Epic Games should release official patch notes very soon, which will finally shed light on the new contents of the highly anticipated Fortnite update. In fact, the game has not received updates for about a month, since the last one dates back to December 18, 2019.

What do you expect?