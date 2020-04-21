Fortnite to exclusively premiere the new Travis Scott theme with skin included

Share it:

The artist Travis Scott is going to premiere an unpublished subject within Fortnite with a themed event that could remind us of what we already experienced with the memorable Marshmello concert some time ago.

There will also be a Scott skin in the game as part of the icon collection that the game has already represented with its cosmetic aspects. The skin can be obtained in the in-game store.

In a press release it has been stated that the new topic will be shown in Astronomical, "a unique musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a new theme. Astronomical is an otherworldly experience inspired by the creations of Cactus Jack, built from the ground up in Fortnite. Along with the new theme expect a show based on Scott's album Astroworld"

Astronomical will be a directorial show that will take place five times between April 23 and 25 to allow as many people as possible to see it. It will last half an hour and will take place in a specific place on the game map that has not been revealed so far.

April 23 – 01:00 CEST

April 24 – 04:00 CEST

April 24 – 06:00 CEST

April 25 – 17:00 CEST

April 25 – 00:00 CEST

Starting on the 21st, you will be able to buy the cosmetics related to Travis Scott and during the event you will be able to get for free a themed hang glider and two loading screens. The rest will be objects of payment in the game store. They will be part of the Icon Series of the game, which started with a Ninja aspect and is focused on representing "the artistic vision, personality and attitude of Fortnite's most renowned creators"