Fortnite: the Ziplines are back, waiting for the new update 11.50

On January 20 Epic Games had deactivated the Ziplines from Fortnite due to an unexpected technical problem, promising to restore them with update 11.50 presumably arriving in early February. Today, however, there is a welcome change in this regard.

Developers let people know about have solved the problem linked to this object, the Ziplines are therefore now usable again in Fortnite to move from one point to another quickly and easily. However, the doubt remains related to the next update, when will the Fortnite 11.50 update be released?

Almost certainly not this week, to date (Thursday 30 January) Epic has not communicated anything about it and it is difficult to think therefore of a launch scheduled for today or for the weekend, a very rare event that has happened only very few times since the launch of Fortnite in summer 2017.

There patch 11.50 should therefore debut in early February introducing a new physical engine already contested by streamers and pro players like Ninja, players will therefore have time to get used to the changes in view of the departure of Fortnite Season 2, scheduled for February 20.