Fortnite: the wobbly crane disappears, Epic explains how to complete the challenge

July 14, 2020
Garry
1 Min Read
With the new drop in sea level in Fortnite Chapter 2 the crane of Pozzo Traballante, the protagonist of one of the challenges of Week 3 of Season 3, has also disappeared. Despite everything, however, it seems that the challenge can still be completed.

Epic Games in fact, it has published a message on the official social channels with the aim of reassuring users, frightened by the possibility of not being able to complete 100% of the seasonal challenges and, consequently, unlocking each single additional style of the Battle Pass skins. According to the words of the developers, the challenge will soon be updated and replaced by another goal, so that all users can continue to complete all the challenges of Week 3 and get the 35,000 Experience Points associated with it. At the moment it is not yet clear what the new target will be and in all probability we will have to wait a few days before finding out.

Speaking of problems, did you know that a series of bugs is preventing Fortnite players from completing numerous challenges? To overcome these problems, which specifically concern Floating Rings and Reels, Epic is giving everyone a lot of Experience Points.

