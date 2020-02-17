Fortnite: the Trina costume is back in the shop with a new style

Share it:

In the night the shop of objects of Fortnite Battle Royale it has been updated once again giving a refresh to its assortment. This time there are no real news, but a skin well known to fans has returned with a brand new additional style.

To stand out in the selection of February 16 are the costumes of the Uroboro set, or Paradox (epic, 1,500 V-Buck) e Trina (epic, 1,500 V-Buck). The latter received an additional style, which you can admire in the preview image attached at the top of this news. The Uroboro set can be completed with the Vision pickaxe (rare, 800 V-Buck) and the Equilibrist hang glider (uncommon, 500 V-Buck).

Among the highlighted contents also stand out the costumes of the Immortal Sands set, that is Scimitar (rare, 1,200 V-Buck) e Sand storm (rare, 1,200 V-Buck), both featuring three selectable styles. We also mention the costume Brividy (epic, 1,500 V-Buck), belonging to the Ice Kingdom set and appeared for the first time ever during Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 2. Among the daily objects there are the Elmira skins (epic, 1,500 V-Buck ) and Commando (uncommon, 800 V-Buck). At the bottom you will find images with previews of all the objects on sale today 15 February.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the Valentine's Day Love and War event ends on Monday February 17, while the beginning of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is scheduled for February 20. According to some rumors, Epic seems to be considering the idea of ​​setting up Public Servers for the Patch Test.