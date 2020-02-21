Fortnite: the trailer for Season 2 and the news of Save the World and Creative Mode

Share it:

Fortnite does not work, the servers are offline to allow Epic Games to publish the new update that will kick off Season 2, in the meantime, the changelog for Save the World and Creative modes has been released.

Fortnite Creative Mode Season 2

Yacht and Squalo Galleries and Squalo Island

Yacht and Squalo Galleries, and Lo Squalo Island Enter the Yacht Club and give a touch of class to your island or create your personal secret refuge on Lo Squalo Island with the Yacht and Squalo galleries.

New Central Islands

With two new Centro islands you will have even more options to create the Centro you want. 3 new islands added:

The Shark – A sandy island with a secret base

Flat Grid Center – A model island with a flat grid to design featured centers

Floating Island Center – A floating island used to design featured centers

Fortnite Saves the World Season 2

Series of Assignments you don't dance

Major Oswald will not allow Home Base to suffer at the hands of the enemy: the dreaded Storm of Love. The Broken Hearts operation now begins at eight o'clock. Defeat Home Base's most fearsome enemy to unlock Farrah Stoneheart.

Farrah Cuordipietra

Leave love to professionals – Farrah Cuordipietra

Standard advantage: Cupid's arrow

Once scored, the arrows fragment for 20% damage to 3 nearby targets.

Advantage Commander: Cupid's arrow +

Wargames

Major Oswald's WarGames are back and fully operational! Revisit your storm shield and test your defenses against a variety of challenging and destructive simulations. Complete daily and weekly assignments to fill up on event tickets, gold, banners, evolution materials and Award Benefits.

Impetuous Hawk

"Follow your heart … Up to Hawk"

Standard advantage: Absolute stunning

Commander advantage: Absolute stun +

Right and left handed hits have a 37.5% chance to stun the target for 2 seconds. In addition, the damage from Right and Left handed increases by 100% against stunned targets. Available in the shop of the event from 22 February to 1:00 to 4 April at 1:00 Italian time.

Arco Canto d'Amore

Conquer the Abietti thanks to Colpo amoroso with this new bow! Keeping the bow stretched beyond the maximum charge fires an arrow that stuns the enemy for 10 seconds. Weapon damage stops the effect. It has no effect on bosses and enemies recently hit by Love Shot. Available in the shop of the event from 22 February to 1:00 to 4 April at 1:00 Italian time.

Lunar Blade for a little longer

The power of the Chinese New Year Heroes and the Dragon Weapons … Condensed in a small blade. Get them before this blade disappears from the Shop with update v12.10. The new lama and the lunar one cost 500 lunar tickets. Use them or set them aside, the choice is yours! Note: 2 were guaranteed to players who had problems with the first conversion of the Winter Llamas and the remaining Snowflake Tickets were converted to additional Lunar Llamas.

The new contents of the Fortnite Battle Pass Season 2 have also been leaked … among these also a Deadpool skin!