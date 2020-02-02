Fortnite: the Supersonic skin and a new emote arrive in the game store

Share it:

The night, as is now customary, brought with it a new and rich update of the game store of Fortnite Battle Royale. If you put some V-Bucks aside, today you have many opportunities to spend them.

To begin with, the legendary skin is back on sale Supersonic, which hasn't shown up since Season 8. It has four different styles and can be purchased for the price of 2,000 V-Bucks. There are also items from the same set on sale (Royal Aviation), or the hang glider and two weapon covers. The epic costume also returns to the shop Team Leader Mecha, inspired by the gigantic robot protagonist of the event "Final Duel" of Season 9. The skin carries with it, in addition to the decorative back, also two styles and an emote, and can be bought at 1,600 V-Buck. Also present the rare costume Bronto, available for purchase at 1,200 V-Buck.

Other items on sale that we would like to mention also include the Super Bowl skins and the new emote Balzelloni Balzelloni, previewable in the short clip attached below, which precedes an infographic with all the proposals of the shop today February 2. What do you think? Will you buy anything?

Before you leave, remember that Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 kicks off on February 20: however, the Fortnite 11.50 update is scheduled before then, which will introduce a brand new physical engine called Chaos.