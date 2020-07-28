Fortnite: the Summer Legends set with Peeled Banana skin is available for 20 euros

Share it:

After organizing the appointment of Fortnite We The People against racism, the developers of Epic Games update the digital window of the Fortnite Shop to make room for the Summer Legends set.

Unlike the other premium elements for the aesthetic customization of one's explorer of the battle royale map of Fortnite Chapter 2, the new Summer Legends set it cannot be unlocked via V-Buck but requires only one purchase with real money.

The package in question is therefore proposed at price of 19.99 euros on all platforms. Inside, the authors of Epic have inserted several cosmetic elements such as two exclusive characters and, above all, the Peeled Banana skin ("Unpeely Skin"), the summer version of the now famous Banana costume that, in the past, has been proposed also in its exclusive 18 carat variant (and almost 30 million experience points!) of Fortnite's Golden Banana.

While we're at it, we advise fans of the Epic Games free-to-play shooter to pay attention to the scams on the Fortnite Galaxy Explorer skin that are affecting this special costume, initially reserved for participants of the Fortnite Galaxy Cup powered by Samsung and destined to land very soon in the title shop on PC, console and mobile systems.