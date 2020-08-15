Fortnite: the short film that mocks Apple arrives

Share it:

A funny short film through which arrives in the Party Royale mode of Fortnite Battaglia Reale by surprise Epic Games makes fun of Apple, launching the movement #FreeFortnite.

The short, clearly inspired by the old Apple commercial from 1984 and directed by Ridley Scott, sees a group of almost hypnotized avatars on a screen broadcasting the words of a man with a bitten apple instead of a head. At some point, just like in the advertising of the 80s, the Shining Bomber, who throws a unicorn-shaped pickaxe at the screen freeing all avatars from the control of those images.

To accompany the final stages of the video we find the following message, which launches the hashtag #FreeFortnite and invites users to share it on social networks:

"Epic Games has decided to challenge the App Store monopoly. Apple's response has been to block Fortnite on a billion devices. Join our fight to prevent 2020 from becoming the new '1984'."

In short, the creators of the Unreal Engine have openly declared war on the Cupertino company following the removal of Fortnite from the App Store and it is likely that, given the timing, this video was ready for some time and waiting to be published.