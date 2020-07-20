Fortnite: the sea level drops again and it is possible to glimpse Atlantis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few hours the developers of Fortnite Chapter 2 they silently updated the Season 3 map again, which saw sea levels drop further. The dataminers did not miss the event, checking all the changes made with some precision.

The most evident novelty is certainly in the area north-west of the map, in correspondence with the position of the huge whirlpool, which has now disappeared. Right there you can now see the shape of a new Point of Interest which, with great probability, is precisely the submerged city of Atlantis. As you can see in the video comparison that you find in a dataminer tweet below, Pacific park has now completely emerged, as well as the areas on the sides of Farm frantic. The area north of also continues to evolve water well rickety, covered less and less with water and with fewer islands. It is also clear that by now all areas of the map are now connected by at least one road and therefore there may not be much missing from the debut of the Automobiles, thanks to which you can move easily between the places of interest.

Waiting for the arrival of further news, we remind you that one of the last images of the game may have anticipated new styles of Pescesecco and Atlantide in Fortnite Season 3.