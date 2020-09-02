Fortnite: the Road Snake Pack is available, here’s what it includes

Share it:

As anticipated at the launch of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 by the data miner, the Road Snake Pack today made its debut on all the digital stores of the platforms on which the battle royale is available, with the exception of course of the App Store and the Google Play Store.

The bundle, which now has a reduced price thanks to the recent cost cut of the V-Buck, is sold for only 3,99 euro and includes the following game items:

600 V-Buck

Seeker Costume

Decorative back Nunchaku backpack

Street Blade Pickaxe

In case you are interested in purchasing the package, you can complete the transaction directly from the item shop or proceed with the purchase from digital stores such as the PlayStation Store, on which the official product page is already available. It should be noted that the previous bundle is no longer available and anyone who has not had time to retrieve it will no longer be able to add those contents to their locker.

We remind you that on our pages you will find the complete guide to Groot’s Awakening Challenges, so as to unlock Rocket Raccoon as a companion in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Did you know that the Hulk and Black Panther may soon arrive in the Fortnite item shop?