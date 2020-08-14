Fortnite: the price of V-Bucks has been permanently cut

Share it:

A drastic update of the cost of the V-Bucks, that is the tokens of Fortnite Royal Battle which can be used to shop in the store. Epic Games has in fact decided to definitively reduce the cost of microtransactions by 20%, so as to encourage more users to purchase skins.

Here is the price of the various packages available on the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store and all other digital stores:

1.000 V-Buck: 7.99 euros

2,800 V-Buck: 19.99 euros

5,000 V-Buck: 31.99 euros

13,500 V-Buck: 79.99 euros

As you can guess, this is a change that will significantly change the cost of the costumes and other items that are offered for sale in the shop every day. It is very likely that such a decision will incentivize many more users to purchase the higher value packs, thus maximizing the savings on the purchase of the expensive epic and legendary skins.

Before you decide to go shopping crazy on the various online stores, we remind you that with one of the recent updates a bizarre glitch has been introduced that allows you to unlock the infinite inventory in Fortnite Season 3.