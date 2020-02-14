Fortnite: the price of the Spezzacuori skin is wrong, refunds on arrival

Share it:

As has happened a couple of times, in the last few hours Epic Games has admitted to having applied the wrong price for one of the Fortnite Battaglia Reale Valentine's themed skins and is preparing to resolve the issue.

We speak for the precision of breaking hearts, a rare costume which, by mistake, was put on sale in the shop for the price of 1,500 V-Buck, or the typical cost of legendary skins (purple ones, so to speak). Fortunately, the development team immediately became aware of the problem and, as it quickly made known on its official Twitter account, it is preparing to refund all the players who have purchased the skin, who will receive the 300 V-Buck who have unjustly paid.

Speaking of Valentine's Day-themed costumes, we remind you that with today's update of the object shop, the Candyman skin in Fortnite Battaglia Reale has arrived and, unlike what some fans hypothesized during the day yesterday, it was not published for free. Did you know that more and more fans are convinced that in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 a new building material is coming?