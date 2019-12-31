Fortnite: the Polar Patrolman has arrived in the shop of objects

Share it:

The data miners have caught us in full once again: on the last day of the year has seen the debut of the new skin Polar patrol boat inside the shop of objects of Fortnite Battle Royale.

This costume, which has the features of a polar bear fully armed, is of epic quality and can therefore be purchased for the price of 1,500 V-Buck. The decorative back also made its debut with the patrol boat Fish Icicles (rare, 800 V-Buck), belonging to the same set Orsina Brigade. The costume also went on sale for the occasion Team Leader Mecha (epic, 1,600 V-Buck), or the robot that became the protagonist of the final event of Season 9 of Fornite. In addition to the skin, the package also includes various styles, a decorative back and an emote.

Other items include the Specialist Scout costume (rare, 1,200 V-Buck), the Slingshot costume (uncommon, 800 V-Buck), various covers and a couple of emotes. For more details we advise you to view the clip attached at the bottom of this news. Before saying goodbye, we point out that yesterday, on the occasion of Fortnite Mezz'Inverno day 13, The Heavy Sniper Rifle has returned temporarily and the challenge "Search in the iceboxes" has been made available.