Fortnite: the Polar Legends Package arrives, price and content

After Fortnite leak Last weekend, the Polar Legends of Fortnite Chapter 2 package is finally available for purchase on all platforms. Let's find out contents and price of this new DLC.

The Polar Legends Pack includes four costumes and two decorative backs while V-Buck are not included in the bundle to spend in the store. Among the skins present we find the Code Name E.L.F.o, Operation Zabaione Frozen and Pescesecco Frozen.

Fortnite Polar Legends Pack

Costume Operation Frozen Eggnog

Frozen Pescesecco Costume

Costume Code Name E.L.F.O. (includes additional style)

Decorative Back Shield E.L.F.O. (includes additional style)

Costume Dilaniator (includes additional style and integrated emote)

Spine decorative Castle spiers

The Polar Legends Pack of Fortnite can be purchased on the Epic Games Store, App Store, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store at the price of 24.99 euros. Recall that the Fortnite 2019 Christmas event is currently underway with a series of daily challenges and free gifts for everyone, a nice opportunity to fill up on skins, backs, covers, picks, picks, emotes and other aesthetic objects.

These are the last few hours to complete the Star Wars Fortnite Challenges and try to get the exclusive skins dedicated to Star Wars The Ascent of Skywalker.